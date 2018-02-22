Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones has insisted that mind games are not required to stoke his side’s hunger for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Jones used the build up to England’s previous fixture, against Wales at Twickenham, to heap pressure onto rookie fly-half Rhys Patchell and skipper Alun Wyn Jones by questioning their temperament and conduct respectively.

The majority of barbs prior to this weekend’s clash have come from Scotland after head coach Gregor Townsend accused England of being repeatedly offside in defence, while former lock Doddie Weir suggested they were “arrogant”.

“They have brought out every strategy you can thing of,” said Jones. “I’m sure there’s an ex-Scottish player ready to come out today and say something about how they hate us, they want to rub our nose in something, we don’t respect them.

“It’s designed to get them up for the game. We’re up for the game, regardless of what’s said. We always chat to the referee but it won’t be about that [defending from an offside position], it’ll be about aspects of what he wants from the game, because we want to play the game legally.”

Jones has made just one change to the side which dispatched Wales 12-6 with Wasps powerhouse Nathan Hughes replacing Sam Simmonds, who has succumbed to a shoulder injury, at No8.

Hughes has recovered ahead of schedule from knee ligament damage and has honed his fitness through intense sessions at England’s training camp over the past few weeks.

“Sam has done really well for us and is a good young player, but Nathan’s a big carrier and a strong defender,” added Jones. “He has a bit more muscle around the ruck, which at Murrayfield might be useful. I’ve never seen him in better physical condition.”

Prop Joe Marler has replaced Alec Hepburn on the bench after serving a six-week ban for a dangerous clear-out and will provide cover for fellow loosehead Mako Vunipola.

Skipper Dylan Hartley, meanwhile, is set to become England’s second most capped player by surpassing the 91 won by Jonny Wilkinson, while Joe Launchbury is expected to make his 50th appearance for the Red Rose.