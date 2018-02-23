Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover banking, London commerce and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Clive Gavin as chief risk officer, following regulatory approval. Clive, who joined Hampshire Trust Bank on an interim basis in May 2017, has a broad range of experience in banking and risk and is a valuable addition to Hampshire Trust Bank’s senior executive team. He spent 36 years at RBS in a variety of roles. More recently he spent time at Shawbrook Bank assisting them in upgrading their risk management and risk appetite frameworks and Aldermore Bank as interim head of enterprise risk.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appointed Julia Onslow-Cole, partner, legal markets leader and head of global immigration at PwC, to its board. Julia has recently been appointed to the board of Council for Global Immigration in Washington and to the board of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Julia also sits on the mayor of London’s Brexit advisory group and newly established Home Office EU immigration employers’ representative group. Julia is a member of the global leadership team for PwC’s worldwide legal practice covering all lines of service and is the global head of immigration, which has immigration practices in 174 countries. Julia is a key expert on PwC’s Brexit taskforce liaising with government and business following the referendum.

Grainger

Grainger, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, today announces that it has appointed Mike Keaveney as director of land and development. Mike has over 29 years of hands-on real estate and development experience. His expertise includes management of complex residential-led mixed use developments across the whole development lifecycle from identification and acquisition through to town planning, funding, construction, marketing, operation and exit. Mike’s appointment further strengthens Grainger’s development capability to support its growth plans. Grainger currently has 10 private rented sector (PRS) build to rent development projects underway through both direct development and forward funding and plans to continue its growth trajectory through further acquisitions and developments. He will hold overall responsibility for the delivery and growth of Grainger’s development pipeline. Mike will report into Helen Gordon, CEO, and he will work closely alongside Grainger’s director of investment, Andrew Saunderson, and Grainger’s chief operating officer, John Kenny.

