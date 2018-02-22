Chemicals giant Ineos reports a record €2.5bn in 2017 earnings

Courtney Goldsmith

Ineos, the chemicals giant owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, today announced its earnings rose to a record €2.5bn (£2.2bn) in 2017, up nearly €200m from the previous year.

The firm, which has oil and shale assets and is also planning to build a Land Rover Defender-inspired SUV, reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €562m, up from €559m in 2016.

The group said it focused on cash management and liquidity in the period. Ineos slashed its net debt to €4.8bn at the end of December 2017 from €5.9bn in 2016, while cash balances at the end of the quarter were €1.4bn.

​Ineos said North American markets were "solid", while market conditions in Europe remained strong, supported by the continued weakness of the euro and healthy underlying demand, and Asia was "more robust" in the fourth quarter.

The private company said Ebitda at its North America olefins and polymers (O&P) business was €896m for the full year, down from €956m in 2016 due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey in the fourth quarter. In its Europe O&P business, the firm posed Ebitda of €814m, up from €709m for 2016.

Products from these businesses are used to make anything from car parts to toys and textiles.

Ineos' chemical intermediates unit reported a jump in earnings to €819m from €666m the year before with good demand across most of its product lines and particularly strong demand in the oxide business, which makes a range of solvents and speciality chemicals.

Ineos, principally a chemicals company, branched out into new areas last year after it snapped up British heritage fashion brand Belstaff and Swiss football club Lausanne-Sport.

