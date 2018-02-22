Betting: Back England to have their day in the sun at Murrayfield

Ben Cleminson

Sunny isn’t often used to describe the scene at Murrayfield in February but the weather is set fair for Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash.

Usually the Scots would be doing a rain dance ahead of their tussle with the Auld Enemy but, under Eddie Jones, England enjoy the arm wrestle more than any side out there at the moment.

Scotland’s front-row is somewhat depleted too and they could be in for a rough 80 minutes if they decide to take on Jones’ men in the tight.

England will look to set a solid platform by getting the early edge at the set piece, while also using the tactical guile of George Ford and Owen Farrell to play the territory game in the opening phases.

Building on that, expect England to thrive in the better conditions and look to the wings - as was the case when putting 46 points on the board against Italy in Rome.

England had to be wise in the wet weather and tough it out against Wales in the last round, but this week they’ll want to run in a few scores, particularly with Ireland topping the table on points difference as things stand.

A spirited Scotland will of course make things difficult for England, much like they did when edging France on home soil a fortnight ago, but England should be too strong.

England’s back three will be called into the attack a bit more than they were in that tight affair against Wales and 6/4 for winger Anthony Watson, who has scored in eight of his 13 Six Nations starts, to dot down looks a nice bet.

Grosvenorsport.com are even-money for England to triumph by eight or more points which also looks very fair.

Pointers

England (-7.5) - Evens (Grosvenorsport.com)

Anthony Watson anytime tryscorer - 6/4 (General)