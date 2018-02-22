Lynsey Barber

The founder and chief executive of Snap made $638m last year when the messaging app went public.

Evan Spiegel was awarded $636.6m in stock as a result of its high profile IPO.

That gave a major boost to his $98,000 salary which was less than the $503,000 of the year before. The 27-year-old's salary was reduced to $1 in March of that year when the tech company floated.

He also received more than $1m in other compensation, according to its newly filed annual report.

The size of the stock award will put him among the highest paid chief executives in the US.

Snap smashed expectations in its most recent earnings, its first full-year results as a public company. It was a rocky first year and though shares are back above its IPO price of $17 it's still off all-time highs of more than $29.