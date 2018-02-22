Rebecca Smith

The extended Night Overground will kick into action tomorrow, including Canonbury and Highbury & Islington stations for the first time.

The development will also mean the Night Overground is connected with Victoria Line Night Tube services for the first time, which Transport for London (TfL) said should make a big difference for those travelling in north and east London at night.

Whitechapel station is yet to be included as Crossrail works need to be wrapped up first. Services are expected to call there from this summer.

The 24-hour service has run on Friday and Saturday nights between Dalston Junction and New Cross Gate since December last year, and has recorded over 35,000 journeys so far.

The expansion of night services to the Overground follows a Night Tube rollout across five lines which has seen over 9m journeys racked up. The Night Tube has also cut late night journey times by an average of 20 minutes, according to TfL, and contributed more than £170m to London's economy in its first year.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

These night-time services are providing a huge boost to our economy and a safe and reliable way for people to travel across the capital, helping all those working hard during the night or out enjoying everything the capital’s nightlife has to offer.

Night Tube runs Friday and Saturday nights and early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings on: Central Line: trains run between Ealing Broadway and Loughton / Hainault

Victoria Line: trains run on the entire line

Jubilee Line: trains run on the entire line

Northern Line: trains run from High Barnet and Edgware to Morden via the Charing Cross branch

Piccadilly Line: trains run between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal five

Jonathan Fox, TfL's director of London rail and sponsored services, said: "We’ve worked closely with our staff and BTP [British Transport Police] to keep people safe and secure while travelling, with only one low-level crime reported so far.

"Passengers will now be able to interchange with both the Victoria and Jubilee Line Night Tube services, enhancing connectivity and making night time journeys even easier."