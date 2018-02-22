BlackRock snaps up three UK solar assets for £15m with Lightsource BP

Courtney Goldsmith

US-based investment giant BlackRock has added 13.5 megawatts (MW) of solar assets to its growing UK renewables portfolio after agreeing a deal with partner Lightsource BP worth £15m.

Through its Kingfisher partnership with Lightsource, BlackRock Real Assets agreed to buy three solar assets from China-owned CTF Solar.

The acquisition was made through BlackRock's Renewable Income UK Fund, and Lightsource BP will be responsible for the asset management and long-term maintenance of all three sites, which are located at Wormit Farm in Fife, Scotland (5 MW), Stanton under Bardon Farm in Leicestershire, England (3.6 MW) and Gretton in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire (4.9 MW).

BlackRock Real Assets manages more than $4.9bn (£3.5bn) of equity assets globally, including investments in more than 40 solar projects in the UK, representing about 350 MW of capacity.

“We are delighted to add these three solar project acquisitions to our growing UK solar portfolio," said Rory O'Connor, managing director and head of renewable power for Europe at BlackRock. He said the fund aims to continue building its portfolio of solar projects in the UK.

“Kingfisher has now established itself as one of the most competitive acquisition platforms in the UK for utility scale solar assets," said Paul McCartie, group chief investment officer of Lightsource BP.

Lightsource rebranded as Lightsource BP late last year after the British oil major announced it would invest $200m in the solar company over three years for a 43 per cent stake in the business.

