European Central Bank readies change in guidance "early this year"

The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to update its guidance on monetary policy “early this year” as it acknowledges stronger Eurozone growth, it said at its latest monetary policy meeting.

In minutes from the meeting published today, which ended on 25 January, the ECB said it was keen to gradually adjust its communication, “avoiding abrupt or disorderly adjustments at a later stage”.

The euro rose after the minutes by more than 0.5 per cent to reach highs of $1.2350 against the US dollar.

The Eurozone economy grew by 2.7 per cent in 2017, its fastest since 2007. The strong economic expansion has prompted the central bank to consider the beginning of the end of an extraordinary period of loose monetary policy aimed at stimulating the economy.

The ECB is currently scheduled to buy €30bn (£27bn) in bonds every month until the end of September, but is widely thought to be gradually preparing markets for an end to the asset purchases.

Policymakers on the governing council rejected any change in language at the January meeting, saying it would be “premature at this juncture, as inflation developments remained subdued despite the robust pace of economic expansion”.

However, the minutes said: “The language pertaining to the monetary policy stance could be revisited early this year”.

The ECB also flagged its concerns around the strength of the euro, which has surged to its highest point against the US dollar since early 2015, above $1.25.

The minutes noted “concerns about the recent volatility in the euro exchange rate, which represented a source of uncertainty that had to be monitored with respect to its implications for the medium-term outlook for price stability.”

A stronger euro makes imports cheaper, lowering inflation. While the growth outlook has impressed, ECB bankers have been frustrated in their attempts to raise it back towards their two per cent target. Annual inflation hit only 1.3 per cent in January, a fall from the 1.4 per cent reading in the previous month.

