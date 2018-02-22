Rebecca Smith

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said today that guards and driver members on Southern rail will stage a 24-hour walkout on Monday 12 March in the bitter row over the role of the guard.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT pays tribute to our Southern rail guards and drivers who have stood firm for nearly two years now in the fight for rail safety despite outrageous abuse and intimidation from the company. They are a credit to their communities and to the whole trade union movement as they continue to take action for safety in Britain’s longest running industrial dispute.



“The union remains ready and waiting for genuine and meaningful talks with all parties.”

A spokesperson for Southern rail owner Govia Thameslink Railway said:

The RMT strike will have no impact on the vast majority of passengers as we expect to run a normal service on most routes. We renew our call for the union to end this pointless dispute. The RMT should face the reality that the changes they are objecting to were successfully introduced a year ago.

The bitter row over the role of the guard has raged on for over a year, though GTR has resolved its dispute with train drivers' union Aslef.

In November, members of the union agreed a deal that will see drivers receive a 28.5 per cent pay rise over the next five years. They had previously rejected two prior agreements struck by their union and GTR.

Southern rail's parent firm paid out nearly £14m to season ticket holders in a special compensation arrangement for passengers severely disrupted by extensive strike action and cancellations.

The row has since spread to other train operators too, with the RMT carrying out walkouts across the likes of Merseyrail and Northern. A new 24-hour strike date on those two firms was announced last week, set for Saturday 3 March.

The RMT is also embroiled in a row with South Western Railway, which runs commuter services from the UK's busiest station, Waterloo.

The fresh strike date for Southern rail comes on the same day its operator Go-Ahead reported a strong first-half performance lifting its forecast for the year, sending shares up nearly 14 per cent in afternoon trading.

Results at its rail division were ahead of expectations for the first-half of the year, with operating profit of £40.3m.

Go-Ahead runs Southern rail through its Govia joint venture with French firm Keolis.

