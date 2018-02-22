Alys Key

Chinese conglomerate Fosun has bought out Lanvin, France's oldest surviving fashion house.

The acquisition is part of Fosun's wider strategy to capitalize on a "global consumption upgrade of China", by investing in luxury fashion brands.

Fosun hinted today that it would invest in growing the brand, promising a "new phase of expansion". The brand currently operates in over 50 countries.

Sources told Reuters that Fosun will put an additional €100m into the business.

Lanvin has struggled financially since popular designer Alber Elbaz was let go from the brand following a disagreement with major shareholder Shaw-Lan Wang.

Wang owned 75 per cent of the firm and Swiss businessesman Ralph Bartel held 25 per cent.

Fosun said it had now become the majority shareholder, but that other investors including Wang and Bartel would retain minority stakes.

Following Elbaz's departure, Lanvin appointed Bouchra Jarrar as creative director, but the designer later left after showing only two collections. Olivier Lapidus was announced as her replacement, and showed his first collection at Paris Fashion Week in September last year.

“Not all brands can go through more than a century’s time and still shine and be admired like Lanvin," said Guo Guangchang, Fosun's chairman, of the 129-year-old brand.

"We feel honoured to become its new partner and believe this globally renowned brand and its rich history has tremendous growth potential."

