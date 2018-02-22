Thursday 22 February 2018 2:44pm

Tube delays: Victoria line part-suspended due to a person on the track in north London

 
Caitlin Morrison
The End Of The Line - London Underground Celebrates It's 150th Anniversary
The Victoria line is part suspended (Source: Getty)

The Victoria line is part-suspended due to a person on the track.

There is currently no service between Walthamstow Central and King's Cross, and minor delays on the rest of the line.

The incident took place at Seven Sisters.

According to witnesses, the station has been evacuated.

