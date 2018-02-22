Primark owner ABF appoints new chairman

Helen Cahill

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today that its chairman Charles Sinclair is stepping down from the board.

Sinclair, who has steered ABF for eight years, will retire on 11 April and will be succeeded by Michael McLintock, who is currently a non-executive director at the company.

Read more: Primark hires former Zara head in bid to move up the retailer ranks

McLintock joined the group, which operates in both the sugar and fashion sectors, in November. He was formerly chief executive of influential fund manager M&G Investments.

In January ABF posted a weaker than expected outlook for its sugar arm. The group achieved record sales in Primark over the Christmas period, with sales rising by seven per cent, but there are fears that it could be out-competed by fast-fashion rivals Asos and Boohoo.

Jefferies analysts have backed ABF, saying that the e-commerce giants will not be able to replicate Primark's in-store experience, which gives it a price advantage. In a sign that ABF wants to boost Primark's image with shoppers, the firm has hired Paula Dumont Lopez, formerly of Zara Basic, to head up its womenswear department.

For the full year, ABF said it expects a greater reduction in revenue and profit than previously forecast from sugar, mostly due to "significantly" lower EU sugar prices.