KFC starts to re-open stores after chicken shortage

Helen Cahill

KFC has re-opened many of its stores after a chicken shortage forced it to shut its shops.

The fast food shop closed 750 of its 900 UK stores after it switched its delivery operations from Bidvest to DHL and the handover between the suppliers went wrong.

Read more: Here are the KFC London branches that are now open

Now, 650 of KFC stores have re-opened.

DHL said "operational issues" had caused the shortage, while GMB union said KFC were trying to save money; DHL operates its deliveries from one distribution centre, while Bidvest used a network of distribution centres to fulfil orders.

KFC's decision to switch from Bidvest to DHL caused 255 redundancies, according to GMB.

“We tried to warn KFC this decision would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost," said Mick Rix, GMB national officer.

“KFC’s bird-brained decision has caused untold misery to customers, to Bidvest workers and restaurant staff who are not being paid."