Diamond Naga Siu

BrewBroker wants to become the Uber of beer. The startup launched today by co-founders Ben Morgan-Smith and Toby Chantrell aims to become the world’s biggest brewer without owning a brewery - they are tapping into the sharing economy by creating a platform for breweries to connect with suppliers.

“Our huge brewing industry currently has no way to easily communicate and trade within itself,” Morgan-Smith said. “From giant brewers at the top to the small craft and entrepreneur brewers in their infancy, there is no one place to go to expand or make their brewing dreams come true.”

He and Chantrell crowdfunded £380,000 via CrowdCube last year and are now partnered with over 85 suppliers in the EU that cover various steps of commercial beer production: kegging, canning, bottle designing and labelling.

The duo tested their platform with Sour Fingers Beer, and the brew’s co-founder Sam Lloyd took his homebrew to commercial-level production within six weeks while using BrewBroker. He also enlisted the help of UBREW - another beer-focused startup which provides membership to a site with equipment for brewing - to develop the recipe.

BrewBroker helped with marketing as well as with connecting the team with wholesalers and outlets.

"It has allowed us to focus on delivering a great product while connecting us with the right suppliers at the right time," Lloyd said of BrewBroker. "It was a low-cost alternative to setting up our own brewing business and took out the headache and logistical nightmare of pinpointing suppliers who had the capacity and availability to meet our needs."

BrewBroker brands itself as a low-cost alternative to people setting up their own breweries. It is debuting today and tomorrow at the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane.