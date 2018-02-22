Anglo American cuts debt and boosts its dividend after commodities recovery

Courtney Goldsmith

Miner Anglo American has slashed its debt pile and declared a bumper dividend thanks to the recovery in commodity prices.

The figures

For the year to December 2017, Anglo American's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 45 per cent to to $8.8bn (£6.3bn), while underlying earnings per share shot up 49 per cent to $2.57.

Anglo nearly halved its net debt to $4.5bn, allowing the company to declare a total 2017 dividend of $1.02 a share, the most it's paid in a decade.

Shares in Anglo American, which were up by nearly a quarter in the three months to last night's close, fell more than two per cent to 1,753.6p in afternoon trading, however.

Why it's interesting

The recovery in commodity markets has helped the world's top miners post strong profits in 2017, but AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said it appeared investors had already priced in a good set of results for Anglo American.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the recent surge in commodity prices, which are outside the group's control, had added $2.4bn to cash profits. But management have also worked to deliver improvements to operating performance with cost cutting and productivity gains.

Chief executive Mark Cutifani said the firm had made a 28 per cent improvement to productivity in 2017 alone.

"Nor are management standing still, a further $3-4bn in productivity and cost gains by 2022 is ambitious," Hyett said. "Achieving the upper end of that would add almost 50 per cent to this year’s profits.”

What Anglo American said

Cutifani, said:

While we have already driven a material operational turnaround, we believe there is significant additional upside within the business both through further operating gains and from selected organic growth options. As part of how we run the business, we are therefore targeting an additional $3-4bn annual run‑rate improvement by 2022 from production volumes, productivity improvements and cost reductions.

