Shares in BAE Systems fall on flat 2018 earnings gudiance

UK defence giant BAE Systems reported a rise in sales and earnings in 2017, but shares in the firm fell on a dampened forecast for the year ahead.

The figures

BAE's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose four per cent on a constant currency basis to £2bn, while ​underlying earnings per share jumped eight per cent to 43.5p.

Sales rose by £600m to £19.6bn in the year to December 2017, largely reflecting a currency translation.

The firm also cut its net debt to £790m in December 2017 from £1.5bn the previous year.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm fell 4.02 per cent in afternoon trading to 577.2p after it said organisational changes and new accounting standards would cause earnings to be flat next year.



Why it's interesting

In October, BAE said it would axe about 2,000 jobs in the UK due to lower production of its Typhoon jets, but it got a boost a few months later by signing a deal worth £5bn to sell 24 jets to the Qatari airforce.

The company has also been bolstered by plans for increased defence budgets in the US, Germany and France

Defence and aerospace analyst Howard Wheeldon said despite generally flat guidance for 2018, the potential for medium and long-term growth looks good.

"The medium and longer term outlook for BAE Systems is, in my view, demonstrably strong," Wheeldon said.

"Indeed, looking beyond the short term earnings outlook guidance presents a very different perspective of positive opportunity. Very well managed, reorganised and where it now needs to be, BAE Systems is in my view superbly positioned to benefit from a positive changes that are occurring in defence budgets and also from a strategy of investing in its own future."

What BAE Systems said

Charles Woodburn, who took over as the chief executive in July, said:

We delivered a good performance in 2017, consistent with our expectations for the year. We start 2018 with a streamlined organisation and a strong focus on programme execution, technology and enhanced competitiveness, providing a solid foundation for medium-term growth. With an improving outlook for defence budgets in a number of our markets, we are well placed to generate good returns for shareholders.



