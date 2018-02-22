Rovio, the maker of hit smartphone game turned movie Angry Birds, has warned that profits this year will be down on last year and "may differ from market expectations" sending shares plummeting more than 40 per cent.
The figures
Rovio is forecasting revenue of between €260m and €300m in 2018, down on the €297m it made in 2017, according to the preliminary figures published today.
That revenue was up 55 per cent on 2016, but analysts had forecast €300m for 2017 and €337m for 2018, according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters data.
Why it's interesting
Rovio floated in September last year but its flight path has been somewhat up and down. While floating at its top price range, it later reported a loss in its maiden results which sent shares tumbling more than 20 per cent at the time.
Rovio shares on the Helsinki stock exchange were down 45 per cent at pixel time.