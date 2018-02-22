Helen Cahill

KPMG has today said Carillion's executives were wrong to claim late-payments on a Qatari contract were the reason for the contractor's demise.

Carillion bosses told MPs that the firm failed because it failed to recover payments for contracts with the Qatar Building Company.

However, asked today whether the statement of the directors was correct, Peter Meehan, partner at KPMG, said:"The simple answer is no, I can't see how that was the cause in itself at all.

"The complex nature of the contracts and the judgements and estimates that you heard from the director panel is such that there were a wide range of judgements and estimates involved, and there's a wide range of acceptable answers, there's no right answer in terms of those judgements and estimates and contracts."

Meehan said he went on 30 site visits in Qatar, and did presentations highlighting the risks from the contract. Chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee Frank Field said that despite the site visits, KPMG "didn't really spot anything".

The Qataris disputed that they owed Carillion £220m for building work done for the 2020 Fifa World Cup. All of the auditors today said they were not aware the Qatari company was pushing back against Carillion's claim.

KPMG is giving evidence to the parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of Carillion, which fell into liquidation in January. MPs are questioning the firm, which audited Carillion for 19 years, after it signed off Carillion as a going concern months before it collapsed.

"People knew it had challenges"

Meehan told MPs that is was clear the company was running a low margin business, had a high level of debt, and was dealing with a widening pension deficit.

"People knew it had challenges, but the company also had the reserves to deal with those challenges," he said.