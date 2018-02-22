Alys Key

The City of London got off to a strong start to te year last month, with an increase in office space takeup across the square mile.

Transactions reached a value of £443.4m, up almost 50 per cent on the £296.2m recorded last year according to Savills.

Six deals were struck in January, with UK investors accounting for three of these, matched by Asian investors.

The real estate adviser said that there had been an uptick in new sales instructions since the start of the year, with £1.7bn worth of assets coming to the market since the start of January.

In the City, there are about £2.7bn worth of opportunities currently under offer. About £500m of these have gone under offer since the year began.

Richard Bullock, director in Savills central London investment team, comments: “2018 has started positively in the City and we expect the pace to increase in the coming months given the number of active requirements in the market. The potential handbrake at this juncture is the lack of available product.”

