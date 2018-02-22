Lynsey Barber

A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups to join Facebook's startup incubator in London which opens its doors this week.

Goodgym and Mush will be joined by Olio, a startup connecting neighbours and local shops to share surplus food, and Teacherly, a platform for teachers to share lesson plans.

Facebook's LDN_LAB will host the first cohort of firms for 12 weeks at its new headquarters in Rathbone Place, where they will get coaching and mentoring from senior executives in areas such as software, product development, data science, and marketing.

The seven startups were chosen from more than 100 applications for their focus on building communities .

Two further cohorts will go through the programme this year, with the second supporting content creators on Facebook and Instagram and the third aimed at community leaders.

"Facebook itself emerged from a vibrant start-up ecosystem which enabled us to move fast and innovate. With LDN_LAB, we want to help pave the way for the next generation of start-up success stories in London and across the UK, who will ultimately grow the economy and create jobs," said vice president for Northern Europe Steve Hatch.

"This programme is all about giving our time, expertise, and knowledge - something that developers and entrepreneurs tell us is hugely valuable at this stage in their business or product development."

Teacherly A collaborative platform for teachers to create and share lesson plans. Teacherly offers a faster, easier and smarter way for teachers to plan and deliver teaching and helps reduce the burden of planning by building a community of teachers who can share materials and lesson plans.

OLIO Connects neighbours with each other and with local shops so surplus food can be shared, not thrown away.

Goodgym A non-profit digital platform that connects runners with volunteering tasks in their communities.

Sharecare Revolutionising care by connecting and mobilising a unique community of local volunteers to provide elderly people with help for everyday tasks.

Mush The number one app for new mums in the UK. Connecting mums through a local social network.

Rabble Getting more people into fitness by disguising exercise as games. Founded by a former Olympic athlete.

Tabl the UK’s first independent food community and marketplace, allowing people to buy directly from craft producers, attend inspiring food events and experiences and find unique recipes created by the community.