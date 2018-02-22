UK economic growth revised down at end of 2017

Jasper Jolly

The UK economy grew at a slower pace than previously thought at the end of 2017, as production industries dragged growth back.

The Office for National Statistics today said GDP rose by only 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, 0.1 percentage points down from its first estimate.

The growth downgrade means the UK economy grew by only 1.7 per cent in 2017, lower than thought at first with a slower first quarter than earlier estimates. That meant a bigger slowdown from the 1.9 per cent expansion seen in 2016, and the slowest since 2012.

Business investment growth was flat in the fourth quarter, although it rose by 2.1 per cent over the year.

"This is not an economy that needs cooling with higher rates," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, with the Bank of England widely expected to increase interest rates in May.

While the economy "still appears to have gathered a little momentum in the second half of last year", data suggest the economy "remains in a fragile state", Tombs said.

GDP per head, which strips out the effects of a rising population, grew by 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, meaning it is only three per cent above the peak hit before the financial crisis.

The figures give further evidence of the overwhelming dependence of the UK economy on the services sector, which accounted for 1.3 percentage points of 2017 growth – although that represented a steep fall from the two percentage point contribution to growth in 2016.

Production industries, which include the manufacturing sector, contributed only 0.3 percentage points, in spite of manufacturers enjoying a "sweet spot" thanks to the 2016 devaluation of sterling.

The figures also show output from the agriculture industry did not grow at all for the second year in a row.

