Net migration declines as number of EU migrants coming to UK drops

Caitlin Morrison

Net migration in the year ending September 2017 hit a similar level to early 2014 with 244,000 more people coming to the UK than leaving.

This is down 29,000 on the net migration figure for the year to September 2016.

EU net migration has fallen over the last year, as fewer EU citizens are coming to the UK and the number leaving the UK increased, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). However, there are still more EU citizens coming to the UK than leaving.

In January it was revealed the number of European workers in the City had hit its highest level on record, with ONS showing nearly a fifth (18 per cent) of the City's workers came from the European Economic Area (EEA) in 2016.

Meanwhile, non-EU net migration increased over the last year. The UK granted asylum, alternative forms of protection or resettlement to almost 15,000 individuals last year, 40 per cent of who were under 18 years of age.

"Looking at the underlying numbers we can see that EU net migration has fallen as fewer EU citizens are arriving, especially those coming to look for work in the UK, and the number leaving has risen. It has now returned to the level seen in 2012," said Nicola White, ONS Head of International Migration Statistics.



"The figures also show that non-EU net migration is now larger than EU net migration, mainly due to the large decrease in EU net migration over the last year. However, migration of both non-EU and EU citizens are still adding to the UK population.



"Brexit could well be a factor in people's decision to move to or from the UK, but people’s decision to migrate is complicated and can be influenced by lots of different reasons."