Barclays today reported a £1.9bn loss for 2017 and has a whole host of potentially damaging legal troubles hanging over it, but you wouldn't know it from the investor reaction.

Shares jumped by more than 5.8 per cent at the time of writing as investors charged to take advantage of a dividend, which will more than double this year. Management also floated the tantalising prospect of more capital being returned to shareholders in the future through share buybacks.

Here's how City analysts reacted.

Positive statement

Adjusted profits (stripping out the effects of items which won't recur next year) were "slightly below consensus" expectations, said Gary Greenwood, banking analyst at Shore Capital.

"However, the core tier 1 ratio is stronger than expected and the group has announced that it expects to more than double the dividend to 6.5p per share in 2018, which is better than [the 5.2p] consensus expected," he said.

The group has also "reiterated all of its medium-term financial targets" and said its overall tax rate will be lower than expected in the US after tax changes.

The return of volatility

John Cronin, UK banks analyst at Goodbody, said: "Investors will continue to be sceptical regarding the capability of the corporate and investment bank to deliver".

He added that "all in all, the update will likely please investors, on balance, particularly given the ‘fear factor’ following the third quarter 2017 'shock'."

Cronin expects Barclays management to present a "convincing" argument the corporate and investment bank can "achieve acceptable returns now that volatility is re-emerging in markets".

Meanwhile he points out that the bank expects rising interest rates to benefit its bottom line to the tune of as much as £450m for a one percentage point rise.

Don't look back in anger

The outlook for the investment bank is more important than the torrid time markets have had in becalmed markets, said Jason Napier, head of European banks research at UBS: "Ain't no future in the past: outlook is what matters".

"Markets revenues were, we think, a touch ahead of consensus for last quarter," with an early indication of rising income in 2018 so far as well, he said.

Another "significantly helpful" factor is new guidance for a group tax rate of 25 per cent from 2018 relative to the current consensus of 30 per cent – "worth a seven per cent upgrade to earnings on its own", Napier said.

Pockets of hope

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented: “Barclays is spinning many plates at the moment, and inevitably there are some breakages."

He said there would be big charges for Barclays after its exit from the Africa business and a tricky year for the investment bank.

"There are some pockets of hope, however," he said. "The bank’s ability to generate cash should, in due course, underpin its aspirations. Pre-tax profit did improve, whilst impairments in the UK fell 13 per cent. In addition, the personal and cards business continue to make a very worthwhile contribution and the capital cushion is adequate."

