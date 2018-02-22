Corbyn to set out Labour's Brexit position next week

Catherine Neilan

Labour is finally going to come clean about its position on Brexit, with Jeremy Corbyn expected to give a speech outlining his policy next week.

The leader of the opposition will use his speech to put meat on the bones of his desire for a "jobs first Brexit", The Times reports. It comes amid growing pressure from his own MPs to commit to stay in the Single Market and customs union. Last month several Labour MPs urged him to "get off the fence" on the issue.

However, one source close to Corbyn told the paper not to expect the speech to be "seismic".

Yesterday shadow Northern Ireland secretary and one-time leadership rival Owen Smith told Good Morning Britain "Jeremy's position is evolving and deepening", adding his own preference to remain within the customs union.

On Monday Corbyn told the EEF conference: "We have to have a customs union." He has previously said there "obviously" has to be a customs union with the bloc after Brexit, although has said Single Market membership cannot continue.