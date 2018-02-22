Intu posts "rock-solid" results as Hammerson mega-deal rumbles on

Helen Cahill

Intu has posted a solid set of full-year results as the retail property firm pushes ahead with its merger with Hammerson.

The figures

For the year ended 31 December, net rental income rose three per cent from £447m to £460m, while underlying earnings edged up 0.5 per cent to £201m. The company's occupancy rate remained stable at 96.1 per cent. Footfall in its shopping centres inched up 0.1 per cent - but this beat the average fall of 2.8 per cent across the country.

Intu's dividend remained at 14p per share.

At time of writing, Intu's share price was down 1.22 per cent to 210p.

Why it's interesting

Intu's share price jumped 18 per cent in December when it announced a £3.4bn merger with retail property giant Hammerson.

Hammerson has offered 253.9p per share for Intu, which owns Lakeside shopping centre in Essex and the Trafford centre in Manchester. Today, Intu said the deal would be completing later this year, and that it will be keeping its brand name on its properties - although the merged group will be called Hammerson plc.

What Intu said

David Fischel, chief executive of Intu, said: "The underlying strength of the Intu business were much in evidence in 2017 as we recorded a robust overall performance, confounding the external gloom and negativity in pre-Brexit UK about retail and retail property."