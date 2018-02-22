Oliver Gill

A quarter of Moneysupermarket's stock market valuation has been wiped away in a matter of minutes this morning after the company downgraded profit projections.

Spooked by an announcement 2018 earnings growth would be flat the firm's share price fell by 24 per cent, wiping around £250m off its market capitalisation.

Moneysupermarket said it also expects to incur one-off "transitional costs" of between £6m and £9m during 2018 as well as investing £5m in its product engineering team.

Revenues rose four per cent in 2017 with annual profits were six per cent higher at £78.1m. Dividends rose also rose six per cent to 10.44p, paid out of earnings per share of 14.4p.

Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said while the 2017 profits were at the higher end of expectations, investors were freaked by the 2018 downgrade and "light" revenue growth in 2017.

The increased costs relate to Moneysupermarket's new strategy to increase personalisation and lock in customers as the UK's price comparison website sector attracts more entrants.

Whittaker said the "fundamental problem" with the sector is there are low barriers preventing customers from switching between websites.

However, Moneysupermarket chief executive Mark Lewis said: “In 2017, customers saved more through us than ever before – £2bn. And we’re not stopping there. We are committed to leading the way in price comparison to make saving with us easier, quicker and simpler. Our goal is to offer our customers ways to save that they didn’t know existed and to do so in a way that is as effortless as we can make it.”

