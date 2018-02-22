Oliver Gill

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to cut 4,000 jobs after losing swathes of customers.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm rose over two per cent.

The energy giant today revealed annual profits had fallen by a fifth, prompting a grovelling apology from boss Iain Conn.

British Gas lost nine per cent of its UK customers in 2017.

Centrica said like-for-like headcount would be reduced by 4,000 by 2020. But, it said, it expects to create around 1,000 new positions as it pivots towards customer-facing operations rather than an energy supplier.

Dividend

Investors, however, choose to focus on the positives.

"Profits plunged last year, but Centrica’s results were all about the dividend," said Interactive Investor head of equity strategy Lee Wild.

Instead of a widely anticipated cut, Centrica held the payout at 12p. It’s promised to do the same again in 2018, but only if it hits targets for adjusted operating cash flow and net debt. That generous dividend is a crucial prop for the share price, and any indication that Centrica could miss targets risks pulling the rug away again.

