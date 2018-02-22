Oliver Gill

The boss of outsourcing giant Serco has urged the government to make sweeping changes in the way it uses private companies to deliver core services.

Rupert Soames – Winston Churchill's grandson – said in the wake of Carillion's collapse there needs to be a "more balanced relationship" between contractors and the government.

He also said there is not enough publicly-available information about how services perform – whether provided by the private sector or the state.

Soames' comments came as Serco shares climbed over six per cent as markets opened, despite reporting a 29 per cent fall in annual profits. They are current 4.2 per cent up on yesterday's close.

Serco's full-year figures were at the top end of expectations and also included a better-than-expected net debt of £141m.

Boilers and flats

Soames said "well-publicised traumas" afflicting the outsourcing sector "may produce opportunities for suppliers with strong track records of delivery".

Taxpayers deserve "world-class services," Soames said, but information about them is too opaque.

"You're taking the risk of what government wants to do," he told the BBC Today programme. "We need to have a more balanced relationship between suppliers and government, because [the public services industry] employs 1.2m people in the UK."

There was one case where we were two to three days late to repair a boiler for a flat, and the price of the penalty was more than the flat could be bought for.

Serco's UK healthcare arm benefitted from Carillion's problems. The firm snapped up some of Carillion's healthcare projects last December in what was seen at the time as a cut-price deal of £47.7m. The pricing became better earlier this month after it was revealed Serco wangled a further £20m discount following Carillion's mid-January collapse.

Jefferies analyst Kean Marden said Serco's pipeline had "understandably faded to £4.4bn". In June 2017 it had been £7.9bn but Marden welcomed the striking off of a number of "white elephants" such as Riyadh Metro and the Qatar Rail/Tram project.

"The vast majority continues to sit outside the UK and the statement flags Serco’s intention to invest in businesses in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific," Marden said.

