Caitlin Morrison, Jasper Jolly

Barclays reported a 10 per cent hike in pre-tax profit for 2017 and said it would restore its full dividend in 2018.

The figures

Barclays posted profit before tax of £3.5bn, up from £3.2bn a year before. However, this was behind analysts' expectations of a £4.7bn profit.

The group reported a £1.9bn loss for 2017, against profit of £1.6bn a year ago. The bank also reported a 10.3p loss per share for the year, compared with 10.4p earnings per share in 2016.

The dividend was maintained at 3p per share, with an intention to more than double it to 6.5p in 2018.

Shares in the bank were up more than four per cent at the open.

Why it's interesting

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has promised to target growth in the group's investment banking arm – a strategy which has raised eyebrows among investors who have asked why the bank is pushing more capital into a less profitable business.

Profits from the corporate and investment bank fell by 22 per cent, as income from macro trading fell by 29 per cent thanks to the historically lower volatility across markets which has blighted investment bank trading arms.

However, investors today took kindly to a higher capital ratio of 13.3 per cent – a key measure of bank balance sheet strength – and the soothing promise to double the bank's dividend this year ahead of more share buybacks.

Staley is also under pressure personally as he awaits the results of an investigation into his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, while the group as a whole will have multiple fraud probes over its financial crisis-era fundraising from the Qatari state hanging over it for several more years.

What Barclays said

Staley said 2017 was a "year of considerable strategic progress for Barclays".

"The sell down of our shareholding in Barclays Africa, closure of our non-core unit, the establishment of our service company, and the creation of our UK ringfenced bank, mean that, in terms of size and structure, we are now the diversified transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank we set out in our strategy in March 2016," said Staley.

"We have a portfolio of profitable businesses, producing significant earnings, and have plans and investments in place to grow those earnings over time. We have already started to see some of the benefits of our work in 2017.

"While we still have a number of legacy conduct issues to address, I am confident in the capacity of this business to generate excess capital going forward, and it remains our intention over time to return a greater proportion of that excess capital to shareholders through dividends, and other means of capital distribution, including share buybacks."

