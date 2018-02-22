Oliver Gill

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica today apologised for delivering a "very poor shareholder experience" as annual profits plunged by almost a fifth.

Iain Conn said woes in North America had created "material uncertainty" around Centrica. Meanwhile, rafts of UK customers have been parting company with the FTSE 100 firm.

The figures

Operating profits fell 17 per cent to £1.25bn. Adjusted earnings were 22 per cent lower at £698m.

Earnings per share were 25 per cent down at 12.6p.

Group net debt fell by £877m to £2.6bn.

Full-year dividends totalled 12p per share.

Why it's interesting

Centrica took a £476m hit to after-tax profits, predominantly as a result of writing down exploration and production assets.

Write-downs also resulted from Centrica "re-measuring" some of its open commodity positions.

The firm is in the middle of shifting its focus from resources to a customer-facing business. Centrica said it had made "encouraging progress" in this regard. The firm is in the middle of a cost-cutting exercise and said it had delivered £750m of savings three years early.

What the company said

Chief executive Iain Conn said: “Our financial result in the second half of 2017 was weak, primarily reflecting poor performance in business energy supply and particularly in our North America business unit.

The combination of political and regulatory intervention in the UK energy market, concerns over the loss of energy customers in the UK, and the performance issue in North America have created material uncertainty around Centrica and, although we delivered on our financial targets for the year, this resulted in a very poor shareholder experience. We regret this deeply, and I am determined to restore shareholder value and confidence.

"The underlying trends driving our strategy are clear, as are the distinctive capabilities we have to benefit from them. We are committed to delivering attractive returns and growth over the medium term. Our focus today is on performance delivery and financial discipline - on demonstrating top line growth as we deliver improved service and new propositions for our customers, and driving efficiency as hard as possible to underpin our competitiveness."

