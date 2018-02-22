Top Ford exec resigns after inappropriate behaviour probe

Oliver Gill

A top exec at motoring behemoth Ford has stepped down after an internal investigation found his behaviour fell short of the company’s code of conduct.

Raj Nair, president of Ford North America since last July, said he “sincerely regretted” certain behaviour.

Ford did not specify details of the investigation's findings.

Nair's resignation comes amid heightened global scrutiny on business leaders, politicians and other high-profile personalities.

Read more: Ford to set up German bank in second half of 2018 as it gears up for Brexit

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford chief executive Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

Ford’s North American division is the company’s most important unit, generating 90 per cent of global profits.

Nair said: “I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours with the principles that the company and I have always espoused.”

A spokesperson for Ford told Reuters the company is not investigating executives for similar cases.

Read more: The Presidents Club scandal sheds light on controversial gagging orders