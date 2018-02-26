Past, present and future: David Buik on a changing City of London

Francesca Washtell

A lot has changed in the City of London in 56 years.

But ask David Buik, formerly market commentator at Panmure Gordon, about how the Square Mile compares with when he began working there in 1962, and he is resolute that it is neither better nor worse – just different.

From the old boys’ network to yuppies and Essex boys, his career has spanned virtually all of the changes and trends that have made the City what it is today. Buik is not a household name, except perhaps for those who watch pre-market TV business commentary, but he has earned himself a space in the City as an outspoken elder. Now 73, he entered the finance track at the age of 18 when he started a five-year management training course at merchant bank Philip Hill, Higginson, Erlangers.

He turned to merchant banking after failing his A-levels at Harrow twice, leaving him, in his father’s eyes “unemployable”, and making the world of finance a last resort for his job prospects.

“My father made a comment to me which I’ve never forgotten which was, ‘I’m so disappointed in you, I had great aspirations for you being a corporate lawyer and now you’re going to have to go to merchant banking’,” Buik says, sipping a diet coke and waiting for a club sandwich in a bar room off the atrium of the Waldorf.

“Well today of course if you didn’t have at least a 2:1 from university you wouldn’t even get across the floor of an investment bank.”

Buik spent the 60s and 70s setting up various money broking agencies, before working in marketing at MW Marshall in the 1990s, and as a director at Eurobrokers – a period which he describes as “career in freefall”. Then there was a stint at Yamane Prebon in Tokyo (where he was sacked for blasting through social norms and speaking too directly to his Japanese bosses), and into PR at City Index then Cantor Index, where he worked (in London) during the 9/11 attacks.

Things could have turned out very differently. When switching to money broking from his role at Philip Hill, Higginson, Erlangers, he nearly moved sideways from the City to an entirely separate world when he received an offer at the same time to become an actors’ agent at London Artists.

A “frustrated thespian”, he says it was, at the time, “the job I wanted to do above anything else in the whole world”. It was his father who put him in his place, pointing out that he had committed to money broking and would, he instructed, have to do that for at least a year. They didn’t speak for about six months.

This episode for some would be a missed opportunity, but Buik shakes his head firmly when asked if he ever wishes he’d ever moved to London Artists and the sphere of Rex Harrison and Laurence Olivier.

When I ask why, he says: “Because I think my father endorsed something that has been very special to me in the City which is if you give your word, you give your word, and that’s it.” To Buik, the currency of loyalty becoming devalued is one of the many cultural changes in the more than half a century he has spent in UK business.

It is in describing the raft of cultural changes he’s seen that he really gets in his element. These changes have come in many forms. On the sartorial front people are differently dressed, he insists, neither better nor worse, though the office style rules have relaxed and people are much fitter and healthier now. He decries the rise of stubble, but notes that most of the men on Threadneedle Street with a shadow are also wearing a Hugo Boss suit. In his view people drink about the same amount but just at different times – Thursdays, he says, will always be “an institution”. A change for the worse, in his opinion, has been in interpersonal skills, facilitated in part by the rise of technology.

But even if interpersonal skills have waned, people are much better educated than in his time, and he admits he probably wouldn’t make it in the City if he was starting out now.

And what of market commentary, his bread and butter for the last decade? The kind of market commentary he has been engaged in is on the way out, Buik insists. People want to speak to experts now.

“Basically, the thing that made me in demand was the financial crisis because no bugger would talk because they were told by their management keep your mouth shut.”

Buik’s next step will not see him leave the City, but certainly take his gruelling routine of 4.30am starts down several notches. He announced in January that he would be stepping down and passing the baton to economist Simon French at Panmure Gordon, where he says he has spent "an enjoyable and exciting" three years.

His doctor vehemently advised him against total retirement. “My doctor said to me about three years ago, David you’re a fat bastard, and I said I know that, then he said don’t even think about retiring because he said you’re an absolute racing certainty for a coronary thrombosis within three months. I said that’s a bit strong Peter, and he said no it’s meant as a friendly comment, keep going, keep trucking.”

As of 1 February, Buik has been working at Core Spreads on a consulting basis, and trimming his daily market commentary emails, known as Today’s Fayre, from a daily to a weekly affair, running each Tuesday.

And what of the City itself? In the wake of the financial crisis, it is a re-swinging of the pendulum towards tough new EU regulation that has created the most destructive instrument facing the City at this time.

“Now, because we overcompensate, it’s going too far. This Mifid [II] thing that’s just been introduced will kill all small stockbrokers. Unless they’ve taken the kind of action that Panmure have, which is to make sure that they offer a service in everything from debt management to private equity to stockbroking to IPOs to all those things, because the level of discouragement for people to play markets or invest is now feeble.”

Although many in the City were Remainers before the referendum, Buik was a vocal Leave supporter from the get-go, having a whale of a time attending events in the run-up to the vote where he says he couldn’t possibly win the debate. He voted for Brexit, as he describes, because of the European Court of Justice, wanting Britain to have control of its own legal system. He is optimistic about Brexit – sure, the next couple of years will be hard, but in his view the longer-term picture is strong.

“London will remain one of the major financial centres of the world because when you’ve got an infrastructure built up over 70 years, please don’t tell me that a Mickey Mouse town like Frankfurt that’s got 750,000 people is suddenly going to become one of the great financial centres of the world – it isn’t.”

