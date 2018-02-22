D-Day looms as ministers convene for Brexit war Cabinet

Catherine Neilan

Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt to thrash out the government’s final Brexit position.

Theresa May will be hosting some of her most senior ministers including foreign secretary Boris Johnson, chancellor Philip Hammond, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, Brexit secretary David Davis and environment secretary Michael Gove.

The hastily-convened meeting is expected to run into the night, in order to force the Cabinet to agree a formal position, with the top brass still deeply divided over key areas including customs arrangements, regulatory divergence and transition.

City A.M. understands a key battle ground could still be over the question of divergence, with sometime allies Gove and Johnson believed to be at odds. The disagreement is so significant, it has worried a number of pro-Leave figures concerned it could tilt the Cabinet balance in favour of a softer Brexit.

It follows a week of much-hyped speeches designed to set out the government’s Road to Brexit, culminating in the Brexit secretary's pitch on Tuesday in which he stressed the UK would not slash regulatory standards after Brexit. Johnson's speech, delivered last week, was criticised for lacking substance. May is due to give a final speech in the coming days, which will complete the set.

The government was urged to give "more clarity about about where it wants to go" by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street between the two leaders.

The Chequers summit comes a day after the government published a document pointed to a softening of the UK's position on the terms of transition arrangements.

The document states: “The UK believes the period’s duration should be determined simply by how long it will take to prepare and implement the new processes and new systems that will underpin the future partnership.

“The UK agrees this points to a period of around two years, but wishes to discuss with the EU the assessment that supports its proposed end date."

The EU is currently pushing for transition to end on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Several Tory Brexiters have dismissed claims the government position could lead to an open-ended transition period, with Brexit minister Steve Baker telling the BBC it was “a red herring”.

High profile backbencher Bernard Jenkin agreed. He told City A.M. he was "relaxed" about the wording of the document, saying it supported the Prime Minister's two-year position.

"I don’t think anybody wants the implementation period to be any longer than necessary - except people who want to delay Brexit," he said, adding it would be "fatal" if the period were indeed open-ended "and for that reason it won't happen".

Chief executive of UK Finance Stephen Jones said businesses wanted certainty that transition would continue until a final agreement is reached.

“This is not about delaying Brexit, it is about avoiding a damaging cliff-edge and providing the continuity and clarity that businesses need," he added.

Other City figures urged the government to grasp the opportunity to deliver certainty for financial services and the wider business community.

Policy chairman at the City of London Corporation, Catherine McGuinness, said:

“The EU’s patience is waning, contingency plans are being readied, activity is slowing. We urgently need to see more in the way of a solid commitment from government.”

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, added: “An agreement based on the principle of mutual regulatory recognition is the way to deliver the best possible Brexit. It allows for a close trading relationship between the UK and EU, while also giving both sides the freedom to decide their own path to achieving shared goals.

"The stopwatch is ticking down – it is vital that the Cabinet pulls together and unites behind these ideals.”