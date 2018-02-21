Frank Dalleres

Team GB curling skip Eve Muirhead believes her rink are peaking at the right time after they reached the semi-finals of the Winter Olympics with an eliminating victory over fancied Canada.

Great Britain, who won bronze under Muirhead’s guidance four years ago in Sochi, beat Canada 6-5 in Pyeongchang and face Sweden for a place in the final on Friday.

“The last few days we’ve been getting better and better and it’s all about building momentum for when it matters,” said Muirhead.

“Our aim was to book that semi-final slot. We’ve shown a lot of determination and patience and we’re in a good place. We loved playing under pressure, we thrive at this level and we’ve been here before. We’ll stay focused and clinical.”

Team GB’s Canadian coach Glenn Howard said: “I can’t ask for anything more. Too bad Canada were knocked out, but we’ve got a job to do and I’m really proud of the girls.”

Kyle Smith’s men’s rink were less successful, losing heavily 10-4 to the United States, and now face a play-off on Thursday morning to progress to the last four.

Britain need one more medal to reach their target for the Games of five.

