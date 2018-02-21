Helen Cahill

Shareholder advisory firms are split over whether investors should vote through Tesco's takeover of Booker Group next week, with an influential consultancy today coming out in favour of the £3.7bn merger.

A report from Pensions Investments and Research Consultants (Pirc), seen by City A.M., has recommended both Tesco and Booker investors give the mega-merger the all clear in a vote next Tuesday.

Tesco's offer for Booker will leave Booker's shareholders with 15.9 per cent of the combined firm, with the remaining 84.1 per cent held by Tesco's investors.

Pirc said the deal did not throw up any significant governance issues, and that there was sufficient independent representation on the Tesco-Booker board.

However, Pirc's guidance runs against that issued by both Glass Lewis and ISS, who have said Booker shareholders should reject the offer.

Glass Lewis said the cash-and-shares merger did not reflect Booker's true value, and that the offer of a 12.1 per cent premium on Booker's closing price in 26 January, 2017, lagged behind the average premium of 25 per cent which has been offered for UK companies in the last decade.

The report from Glass Lewis also noted that key shareholders, including activist American hedge fund Sandell Asset Management, have shunned the deal.

Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital, said "many opinions make a market", but that it was likely the deal would go ahead next week.

"Whilst this is so we would be surprised to see either Booker or Tesco shareholders vote down the proposed 'merger', noting some high-profile dissenting voices," he said.

"Indeed, from a Booker perspective, the risk of voting down appears quite high to us as any collapse of the deal could lead to material downside for the stock's price; and we mean material. Opportunism is one thing, but it can also be the case of being careful what one wishes for, as we see few other natural partners for Booker on the terms Tesco offered out there."