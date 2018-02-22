Corbyn profoundly misunderstands the nature of the Britain he might inherit

Iain Anderson

When I want to go about a positive conversation with someone, the words “destructive” and “out of control” don’t usually come to mind.

So listening to the Labour leader talk about financial services this week was not the most productive addition to my working day.

In fact, it was deeply depressing.

I was in the room when Jeremy Corbyn addressed the Confederation of British Industry late last year. Speaking to a crowd of FTSE executives and inward investors, he was seriously impressive. The audience listened attentively and they walked away with a more positive view on the Labour leader.

His message back then centred on there being a chance for Labour and business to work together. It chimed.

But this week, he sang a very different song.

Corbyn’s speech to the Engineering Employers’ Federation attacking the City and railing against finance does no one any favours – especially Jeremy himself.

Coming hot on the heels of the news that Labour is committed to tearing up contractual rights from investors in private finance initiatives, there is a sense that the loyal opposition currently wants to rip up dialogue and focus on class war.

More than that – Corbyn’s desire to tear up partnership from the New Labour days was on show when he said: “the next Labour government will be the first in 40 years to stand up for the real economy”.

Some history rewrite there.

But in that phrase “real economy”, the Labour leader profoundly misunderstands the nature of the Britain he might inherit if he ever were to cross the threshold of Number 10.

Financial services are a major national asset for the UK. It is our biggest single positive contributor to the balance of payments. The industry also employs over 2.2m people, and the vast majority of them work outside the M25.

Corbyn’s rhetoric also doesn’t reflect the surging growth of the UK fintech sector – a massive global asset for the UK, and one which is rapidly changing the nature of finance, democratising it in the process.

This is something that Labour should welcome, but I am not hearing the words yet.

More than that, financial services pay almost £90bn in tax every year.

While we’re on tax, that is something that Labour does want to talk about, and this is exactly why Corbyn’s speech this week has been so heavily criticised.

The plans which Labour has already announced for public services or renationalisation are set to cost well north of £100bn.

It seems to me that the City, and financial services more generally, should form an important part of Corbyn’s strategy.

Does Labour really want to be having fight with the City?

All governments – left or right – that actively want to go to war with finance end up destroying more jobs and more prosperity and more hard-earned incomes. And for the UK – blessed with a financial sector which many EU capitals are now vying for – that would be disastrous.

If Labour wants a genuine dialogue with business and the City, lets have just that. No more fight club politics.