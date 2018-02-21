Alys Key

Three branches of Byron Hamburger in London have now closed, the brand has confirmed.

This comes off the back of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which put 20 restaurants on the list for possible closure.

Sites in Spitalfieds and Wandsworth shut up shop on Sunday and one in Store Street, Bloomsbury, closed earlier this month.

Two other London branches could be closed following crunch talks with landlords. These are in Hoxton Square and Westbourne Grove.

Others around the rest of the UK have also been chopped, including Harrogate. A Deansgate branch in Manchester will close next month.

“Byron’s core restaurant business and brand remain strong but the market that we operate in has changed profoundly," said chief executive Simon Cope.

"With the support of our new owners, our creditors, landlords and other business partners, I’m confident Byron will able to continue providing our customers with the best burger experience and grow a sustainable and innovative business for the long term.”

Byron follows Jamie's Italian, which closed 13 of its sites earlier this year. Earlier this week a branch of Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa crashed into administration.