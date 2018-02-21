Wednesday 21 February 2018 4:37pm

Interserve is closing its power unit as part of an industrial restructuring

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Interserve's shares have dropped over the past year (Source: Getty)

Outsourcer Interserve has confirmed plans to close its power unit as part of a restructuring of its industrial division.

A spokesperson for the company said it was committed to completing all contracted works, the majority of which would be finished by the end of June.

“After careful consideration we have decided to close down our power business, as we look to consolidate and centralise our industrial portfolio," the spokesperson said.

"All employees affected have been informed of the decision, with a consultation period running until early April. We are working internally to ensure as many people are redeployed within the business.”

Interserve employs a total of 80,000 people worldwide, including 25,000 in the UK. About 70 people work in the company's Wakefield-based power business, which works with network operators.

The company's shares were trading just below 70p today, down from 230p this time last year. In September, Interserve issued a profit warning which sent its stock down by about 50 per cent.

Shares were hit again last month over news that ministers were monitoring the company following the collapse of its rival Carillion.

Read more: Deloitte brought in to watch over Interserve for the government

