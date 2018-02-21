Labour wages war over tall buildings in Westminster as election campaigns heat up

Catherine Neilan

Labour is upping the ante in a bid to topple the Conservatives from power in Westminster Council this May, pledging to block tall buildings from the borough if elected.

The group cited "resident anger" at a recent Tory consultation "where it extolled the potential benefits of increasing the number of tall buildings across Westminster". The final plans have been delayed are may not be published before the May elections.

"Westminster Labour is open to exploring increased density or the addition of one or two floors to existing buildings in appropriate locations if such development delivers clear benefits for local residents," the group said today. "However it is strongly opposed to the elements of the Council’s current approach that could see the spread of tall buildings beyond the current clusters or see significant intensification of towers within the clusters.

Recent controversial tall buildings approved by Westminster Council include the Paddington Cube, West End Gate and Hathaway House.

Westminster Labour Group leader Cllr Adam Hug said “Labour will scrap the Council’s proposals on tall buildings that could allow the spread of towers across Westminster. Instead we will look to work with local people about how to deliver well-designed, lower-rise high density schemes that benefit our residents as well as our business communities.”

Westminster is one of the key battle grounds in the forthcoming elections, given its totemic significance for politicians.

Tory MPs and peers spoken to by City A.M. have expressed their fears about the challenge the incumbent party faces in this key borough, as well as Kensington and Chelsea, where local anger at the Grenfell Tower tragedy is also expected to result in a Labour victory.