Courtney Goldsmith

Big Six energy supplier ScottishPower's retail earnings have tumbled due to shrinking margins and the loss of hundreds of thousands of customers.

ScottishPower, which is owned by Spanish utility giant Iberdrola, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in its generation and supply business dropped more than 50 per cent to €139.1m (£122.7m) due to the depreciation of the pound and higher electricity costs hitting its margins.

The firm's UK arm lost 200,000 customers in the year, giving it a total of 5.1m electricity and gas customers, as consumers were urged by the government to shop around for the best tariffs.

ScottishPower's networks business posted a 9.2 per cent drop in Ebitda to €886.1m.

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower's chief corporate officer, said the firm had invested £600m into its networks business last year as it works to deliver smart and efficient grids.

"As anticipated, generation and supply continued to face challenges, predominantly in light of increasing input costs, reduced demand, challenging market conditions and political uncertainty," Anderson said.

The government aims to put a price cap on default energy tariffs in place by next winter, with MPs saying Big Six firms had overcharged customers for years.

“Despite recent political and regulatory uncertainty, the UK remains a core investment destination for our company. ScottishPower will deliver around €6.1bn of investment in green and smart infrastructure over the next 5 years. We will focus on increasing our renewable energy capacity, enhanced grid networks and smart technology for customers," said Ignacio Galan, the chairman of Iberdrola and ScottishPower.

Iberdrola today announced it plans to invest €32bn over the next four years to set the foundations for sustainable growth over the next decade.

