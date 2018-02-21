Barratt Developments announces £175m special dividend for 2019

Helen Cahill

Barratt Developments has today announced a special dividend for 2019, on the back of strong revenue and profit growth.

For the six months ended 31 December, revenue rose 9.5 per cent, up from £1.8bn to £2.0bn. Profit before tax was up 6.8 per cent, rising from £321m to £343m. Completions rose two per cent to 7,324.

The housebuilder also purchased £641.2m of land; during the same period last year, the company spent £328.2m on land acquisitions.

Read more: Glencore celebrates its "strongest year on record" with a bumper dividend

Investors were also treated to the announcement of a commitment to paying £175m in special dividends in both November 2018 and 2019. The special dividend, equivalent to around 17.3p per share, had previously only been expected in 2018.

Barratt's chief executive David Thomas said consumer demand remained strong, and that the company had a "healthy" forward order book.

Anthony Codling, equity analyst at Jefferies International, said the announcement of a special dividend showed the board's confidence in the strength of the business.

"Reading between the lines, top-end London remains tough - no surprises there," he said. "But Barratt is a major housebuilder with a broad national coverage, so challenges in part of one region does not overly concern us."

Read more: Developers hit out at accusations of landbanking by local councils

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "While the continuation of Barratt's generous capital return plans will likely grab the attention, the real positive for investors here is the indication that the important Spring selling season has got off to a strong start.

"With reservation rates, average prices and completions all ticking up, it's easy to see where Barratt get the confidence to nigh-on double its investment in new land, while simultaneously earmarking another £175m for shareholder returns."