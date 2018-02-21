Glencore celebrates its "strongest year on record" with a bumper dividend

Courtney Goldsmith

Glencore has hailed its 2017 performance as the "strongest on record" as an upswing in commodity prices boosted the miner's profits.

The figures

The FTSE 100 firm's full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 44 per cent to $14.8bn (£10.6bn).

The company said Ebitda at its key trading, or marketing, arm climbed three per cent to top $3bn for the first time in a decade.​

This allowed Glencore to declare a bumper dividend of 20 cents per share, exceeding the company's policy of $1bn plus 25 per cent of industrial cash flows by $700m.

Glencore's share price rose more than 4.59 per cent to 402.03p.

Why it's interesting

Glencore was hit hard by the commodity price crash in 2015, but the firm has come a long way since those dark days, according to Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

The company is expecting to make between $2.2bn and $3.2bn in 2018, and a continuation of current conditions at its trading arm is pointing it towards the top end of expectations.

"In our view, the tight markets that drove the 10 per cent like-for-like Ebitda growth [in marketing] should remain, especially with a higher base of own volumes in oil and a likely cyclical trough in agriculture margins," said Tyler Broda, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

"The company retains significant flexibility for future use of capital, either through further M&A [mergers and acquisitions] or increased dividends," Broda said.

What Glencore said

"Our performance in 2017 was our strongest on record, driven by our leading marketing and industrial asset businesses," said Glencore's chief executive, Ivan Glasenberg.

Glasenberg added:

The benefit of higher commodity prices combined with a continued strong unit cost performance is reflected in enhanced mining margins within our metals and energy operations. We look to the future with confidence. We believe our unrivalled positioning in "Tier 1" commodities and "Tier 1" assets will continue to create compelling value for all stakeholders.

