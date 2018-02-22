Rebecca Smith

While the discussions over Heathrow's third runway continue ahead of a vote by MPs in the summer, London Stansted has today unveiled expansion plans of its own.

The airport has submitted a planning application to Uttlesford District Council to raise the current cap on the number of passengers it is permitted to serve from 35m passengers per year to 43m.

The application will also seek permission for extra airfield infrastructure including two new links to the runway and additional stands on the airfield.

Stansted said it would still be committed to remaining within current approved limits on aircraft noise and flight numbers, and the application had been pulled together after a consultation with local communities.

Attempting to pre-empt potential criticism, the airport said analysis in the application included how new quieter aircraft will help ensure passenger growth can be achieved without bringing more flights and noise.

It said new aircraft being brought into service by Ryanair and Easyjet for example, are up to 50 per cent quieter than the aircraft they replace.

The aim is to help ease pressure on London airports' capacity crunch by unlocking extra capacity, and enable the airport to make better use of its existing single runway over the next decade.

Stansted said the move will create 5,000 new on-site jobs, and help it develop its long-haul ambitions by adding routes to the likes of China, India and the US. In December, it announced the launch of a new daily Emirates service to Dubai which starts in June.

It is already planning a new £130m arrivals terminal that will support growth to allow for 35m passengers.

Today, Stansted said it was making this application as it wants to provide long-term clarity to airlines seeking to use its facilities, as it expects to reach the current cap of 35m passengers a year by the early 2020s.

Ken O’Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, said:

Looking to the future, demand at Stansted is predicted to remain strong and with constraints on runway capacity in the south east increasing, we are expecting to reach our current limit on passenger numbers in the early 2020s. We are now at the point where it is right to consider the framework for the airport’s growth beyond the current limit.

He added: “It is vital for the region that Stansted is able to build on its momentum and the long-term proposals that we have outlined today will enable us to do this and more importantly, provide the local community with confidence that future growth can be delivered in a measured and sustainable way."

