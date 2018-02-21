Alys Key

Upper Crust operator SSP is facing a shareholder revolt over concerns that its board members are overstretched.

The company, which operates food outlets in travel hubs, was the subject of a report by the Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) which advised voting against the re-election of the group's chair.

Vagn Sorensen has been chairman of SSP for almost 12 years, but is also chair of Air Canada and Danish engineering company FLSmidth. He also holds positions at Royal Caribbean Cruises, Lufthansa Cargo and is an adviser to EQT Partners.

The investor advisory service said that shareholders should vote against Sorensen's reappointment on the basis of his time constraints.

Sky News reported today that some major stakeholders in the company plan to follow this advice.

If at least 20 per cent of shareholders vote against the re-appointment, the company would be named in new register of shareholder rebellions.

Read more: Ritazza owner SSP Group expects to win even more new contracts this year