What does “success” actually mean? When starting your fitness journey, you will probably have a goal in mind. Get fit, lose weight, get ready for a marathon, get a six pack, look better naked (in my experience, it’s usually to look better naked). How many people actually hit these goals? And if you don’t, does that make you unsuccessful?

Too often people set their sights on one specific goal and beat themselves up when they don’t achieve it. But not hitting goals doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve failed, it just means you haven’t got there yet. Here are some of the main areas that you can focus on to help you be successful this year.

Consistency

The biggest reason people don’t see changes is consistency, or, more precisely, lack of it. There are many reasons you might not achieve results in the desired time period: injury, increased pressure at work or at home, personal issues, unrealistic expectations. But if you were to keep going at it, over time you’d be surprised how much your body and your health changes, especially when you refer back to when you first started. These changes can be so gradual that they are hard to notice.

This is why I’m so hot on measurements and photos from the very first session. It shocks people to see how they looked before, and how much they’ve changed. The worst thing you can do is just give up. Remember, even if you’re not seeing dramatic changes, you’re still making progress. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Knowledge

People often don’t realise what it takes to transform their body, so they’re never going to do it. Putting yourself on a ridiculously low calorie diet or a so-called ‘juice cleanse’ – a garbage pseudo-science term that should be consigned to the dust-bin of cynical marketing ideas – is unsustainable. You may start with great intentions and high motivation, but when you’re punishing yourself on a gruelling diet, your motivation will quickly deteriorate and it’s easy to fall off the wagon.

Mindset

Mindset is important and it’s hard to overstate the power of staying positive. Seeing results and feeling good about yourself will make you train harder and eat better. It’s a positive feedback loop, the flip-side of the negative spiral of feeling bad and over-eating.

To keep on a positive mindset, set yourself small goals. This is a great way to make sure you’re always progressing and succeeding. This could be something like planning the number of times you go to the gym each week, or limiting how many beers you have in the pub on a Friday night.

By achieving these smaller goals, you will improve your chances of achieving the main goal.

Inversely, if you go out and get drunk, and wake up feeling horrendous, try not to dwell on it. Soldier on through the headache, accept the lack of energy, but keep telling yourself it’s a temporary feeling and you can make up the difference tomorrow. Nobody transforms their body in a day, so you’re working with long averages, not short-term peaks and troughs.

If you can’t lift as much or run as fast in one of your sessions, don’t worry. If you miss three days of training because of a mad few days at work, that’s fine. Just remember the week average, or the month average, and you’ll realise how easy it is to make up for short-term hiccups.

Accountability

Why do over 95 per cent of people complete the marathon? Sponsorship. That’s accountability right there. If there were no other parties involved, many more would have dropped out. This is the same reason many people have a personal trainer: accountability and motivation. If you train alone and you don’t go to the gym in a few weeks, you’re not letting anyone down but yourself.

If you don’t fancy working with a trainer, try joining a running club, or buddying up with a friend at the gym or going to fitness classes. Some of our clients announce their goals on social media, telling their friends and family what they hope to achieve. This adds accountability, and the attention gives you extra motivation and encouragement (assuming you have nice friends). This sense of community is the reason my studio No1 Fitness has done so well over the years. Health and fitness should be part of a lifestyle: stay positive and reap the rewards.