Alys Key

French hotel giant AccorHotels beat market expectations with its latest update this morning, proclaiming is has "never been so strong".

The group attributed the growth during 2017 to an expansion drive and a positive backdrop in the hotel market.

The figures

Earnings before interest and tax were up 23.9 per cent to €492m (£434.5m), versus consensus predictions of €482m. Like-for-like earnings growth was 10 per cent.

Revenue grew 17.7 per cent to €1.9bn, or 7.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Why it's interesting

The strong performance was partly due to major expansion. The company, which owns brands including Ibis, MGallery, Novotel, Raffles and Sofitel, opened 301 new hotels in 2017, adding 51,413 rooms.

Acquisitions including Travel Keys, which it bought last year, the famous Raffles hotels, and Airbnb challenger Squarebreak added €185.1m positive impact on revenue.

But underlying profitability was also strong. Accor's revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key metric for the hotel industry, also beat expectations with growth of 4.7 per cent.

Following a boom in London hotel uptake at the end of 2016 and early 2017, Accor noted that other UK cities are now showing growth, with RevPAR up six per cent.

What AccorHotels said

Chairman and chief executive Sébastien Bazin said: "The Group continues to benefit from positive market trends with a confirmed increase in volumes.

"Against this buoyant backdrop, AccorHotels continues to pursue its dynamic trajectory, consolidate its market share and enrich its range of services for customers and partners. The Group has never been so strong. By developing our "augmented hospitality" model, we are at the forefront of an industry that is constantly transforming and has unlimited prospects.”

