Unemployment rises but wage growth accelerates

Jasper Jolly

The rate of unemployment rose in the three months to December, although wages rose by more than expected, government statisticians said today.

The headline rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 4.4 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), although unemployment has actually been rising over the past three months if measured to a higher degree of precision.

The number of unemployed people increased by 46,000 to 1.47m in the three months to December, when compared with July to September 2017.

Yet wage growth picked up, in a sign which will be welcomed by households squeezed by higher inflation. Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses increased by 2.5 per cent compared to a year earlier, the ONS said.

The pay rise represented an acceleration from the 2.3 per cent annual rate recorded in the previous month, and higher than the 2.4 per cent expected by economists. However, real wages – taking account of inflation eating into pay packets – continued to fall, down 0.3 per cent over the course of 2017.

Despite the headline rise in unemployment, the figures will likely give support to the Bank of England's desire to raise interest rates in May, given the signs of inflationary pressure amid a still strong labour market.

The number of people in employment actually rose by 88,000, more than the 46,000 rise in unemployment, as more people entered the labour market.

The more important reading from the Bank's point of view will be the signs of increasing wage pressures. Ruth Gregory, UK economist at Capital Economics, said: "Pay growth seems to be starting to benefit from the recent strength of jobs growth at last."

However, Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), warned that "the first rise in the unemployment rate since mid-2016 suggests that a few cracks are starting to appear in an otherwise robust picture."

Thiru pointed to the rise in job vacancies as evidence of the "chronic skills shortage" facing employers and said subdued economic conditions are likely to limit wage rises.

