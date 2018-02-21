Alys Key

Hotel Chocolat was eyeing up even more new stores today, as revenue and earnings climbed in the first half.

The figures

Revenue was up 15 per cent to £71.7m, while profit before tax grew by 15 per cent to £12.9m.

Earnings per share were up 15 per cent to 9p.

Following its maiden dividend at the end of last year, Hotel Chocolat issued its first half-year interim dividend today of 0.6p.

Why it's interesting

Hotel Chocolat has defied high street gloom with rapid store expansion, and has vowed to open even more in the coming period. In the 26 weeks to 31 December, it opened 10 new stores.

The group said this morning that the initial results generated by new sites, some of which feature cafés as well as retail space, meant the pipeline of potential new openings was greater than previously expected.

In addition to physical stores, the company sells through its own website, posting sales growth of 16 per cent through the platform, as well as through the likes of Ocado and Amazon.

This month the group launched Mbox, a weekly subscription box for chocolate fans.

Analysts at Liberum said the results "reflect the continued trading momentum and strategic progress that is being achieved".

What Hotel Chocolat said

Co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell said: "Recent trading, including the Valentine's period is in line with the Board's expectations and we continue to make good progress against our three key strategic objectives of opening more stores, improving our digital capability and increasing our production capacity."

