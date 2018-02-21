Alys Key

Targeting top universities has paid off for Unite Group, which bumped up its dividend today after a year of profit growth.

The figures

Profit before tax came in 14 per cent higher than 2016 at £229.4m.

But revenue fell 1.1 per cent to £119.3m, due to a decline in property sales and other income.

Like-for-like rental growth continued to grow, slowing slightly to 3.4 per cent compared to 3.8 per cent last year. The group guided a similar level of growth for next year.

The company increased its dividend by 26 per cent to 22.7p.

Why it's interesting

The group has pursued a strategy of aligning itself with the "strongest" UK universities, where there is high student demand.

This also means Unite can make nomination agreements with universities, giving the accommodation a guaranteed inflow of residents referred by the university. These types of agreements now represent 60 per cent of accommodation.

Reservations for the next academic year are at a record level of 75 per cent.

Capacity is also being expanded, with a development pipeline of 7,550 beds on the books for the next three years.

"Unite remains a key sector pick given its combination of predictable rental growth, pipeline of higher return developments and scale efficiencies which should drive sector-leading returns," said analysts at Liberum.

Read more: In pictures: The swanky student digs of the future

What Unite Group said

Chairman Phil White said: "The outlook for our market remains positive, with ongoing structural growth being generated by the strength of the world-renowned UK Higher Education sector, increasing participation rates, the internationalisation of Higher Education and the shortage of housing in the UK.

"Whilst the ongoing Brexit negotiations and political landscape in the UK present a backdrop of some uncertainty, these sector fundamentals, together with our high-quality portfolio, University relationships and market-leading operating platform, position us to continue performing well in the years to come."

Read more: Sorry Corbyn, student loans are better for the many, not the few