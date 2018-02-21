Wally Pyrah

THERE is no doubt potentially exciting sprinter Ivictory is the stand out dish at Happy Valley, when the four-year-old lines up in the 2.15pm over 6f.

This Australian export has won four from five and the combination of champion trainer John Size and champion jockey Joao Moreira means he is guaranteed to start a red-hot favourite.

The son of Mossman returned to Sha Tin after a seven-month break earlier this month, and won with his head in his chest, despite nearly coming down just after half-way. The handicapper was clearly not impressed, whacking him with a hefty 10lbs penalty, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he also has to overcome being drawn in 11.

Only five horses have won from that draw in 75 races over 6f in the last three seasons. In this highly-competitive sprint, with plenty of early pace from horses drawn inside of him, Moreira will have to be at his magical best not to get caught wide.

Of course, Ivictory could be a Class1 performer masquerading in a Class3 contest, but it may be worth taking a chance with value-for-money proposition RADIANT STEED.

Richard Gibson’s gelding has been a revelation this season and is seeking a hat-trick after two hugely impressive 6f victories at Sha Tin. His most potent weapon is his finishing dash, which the clock says is superior to all his rivals in the contest.

He is going to need some luck with his come from behind race-style, but if he turns into the home stretch, and then gets clear running down the centre of the track, he is capable of springing a surprise.

POINTERS

Radiant Steed e/w 2.15pm Happy Valley